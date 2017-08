Smaller spaces aren’t always easier to decorate. In fact, they come with a whole new set of home design challenges.

Here are some ways to make the most of a tiny space.

RELATED:ย How to decorate your new home for less

Moving into a small place, such as a studio or one-bedroom apartment, is the perfect opportunity to de-clutter. Get rid of the clothing and items you no longer use.

Utilize your furniture wisely, only buy what you need, and remember that storage space is your new best friend!