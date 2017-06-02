10 road trip hacks every traveler needs to know

Road trip season is upon us. It’s a time in which we roar onto the open road, looking for America, looking for our destinies…and possibly looking for the next fast food stand.

Whatever your destination, use this hacks to help you get there.

1. Binder clips

Trying to figure out where you are going and don’t have a GPS on your dashboard? A large binder clip and some rubber bands will do the job.

Bend the metal ends 90 degrees. Wrap rubber bands around the metal arms. Then clip it to a vent, and slide your phone in place.





2. Pick a side

Here’s a subtle tip about highway exit signs. If the exit number at the top of the sign is on the left, then the exit is on the left. If the number is on the right, the exit is on the right.

3. Charge up

You’re at a hotel. You’ve got two video game systems, four phones, three e-readers and a laptop to charge. What do you do?

When you run out of plugs, look at the back of the hotel TV, which usually has a USB plugin you can utilize.

4. Save your nose

People get stale if you’re around them too much – and especially if you’re in a confined space for several days in a row. Bring a box of dryer sheets to help freshen up the smell inside the vehicle.

5. Screenshots

So you’re setting out to wander the Great Beyond – that’s wonderful, but you should know that the service in Beyond is not at all great.

In order to have a copy of your directions, take screenshots on your phone so you can refer to them later.

6. Pack in cubes

Instead of loading and unloading a million suitcases every night, try packing in see-through plastic cubes. That way you can grab exactly what you need for each night’s stay, instead of pawing through tons of stuff that you’ll have to repack later.

7. Change up

Don’t be ashamed if you don’t know how to change a tire. Find some basic instructions online, print them out and keep them in the car. If you’re really feeling nervous about possible blowouts, practice in your garage.

The same goes for charging a flat battery.

8. Gamers

Want to keep your carload amused with games of the non-video variety? If you have a dice-based game, try keeping the dice in a small, sealed, see-through plastic container. Spend more time playing and less time fumbling under the seat for the lost dice.

9. Shoes made for driving

You’ve got a pile of toys, books, maps, a camera and other gear spread around the car by the time you’re an hour in. Hang a shoe organizer with pockets over the back of your seat, and keep the gear in one place and hopefully out from underfoot.

10. Bring small bills

If you don’t live in an area with an EZPass, you may find yourself befuddled when trying to decipher the lanes approaching a toll booth.

Bring enough small bills for you to get through – and don’t ask the tolltaker to change a $50. That’s how summertime traffic jams are made, and who wants that?