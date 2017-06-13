5 amazing American places you need to see with your own eyes

Traveling the world is exciting, but there are also many beautiful and amazing places right here in the United States.

RELATED: In honor of 100 years of the National Park Service, here is the most popular NPS site in your state

Here are five things every American should see at least once.

5. Times Square at night

Location: Manhattan, N.Y.

It’s tacky, it’s touristy, but you haven’t really experienced New York City until you’ve seen Times Square in all its glory.

More information: timessquarenyc.org





4. Walt Disney World

Location: Orlando, Fla.

The “Most Magical Place on Earth” is perfect for both the young and young at heart.

More information: disneyworld.disney.go.com

3. The Smithsonian

Location: Washington, D.C.

With no fewer than 19 museums, including 11 on D.C.’s National Mall, the Smithsonian Institution really offers something for everybody.

More information: si.edu

2. Niagara Falls

Location: Niagara County, N.Y.

Hop aboard the Maid of the Mist and see the breathtaking falls for yourself!

More information: niagarafallsstatepark.com

1. The Grand Canyon

Location: Arizona

Words don’t do it justice.

More information: nps.gov/grca