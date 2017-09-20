The top 6 things that annoy flight attendants

Flight attendants work hard to make air travel as smooth as possible for passengers. Shouldn’t we treat them well in return?
Certain actions really annoy hardworking flight attendants. Here are six of the big ones.
RELATED: Globetrotters, beware — these 4 travel destinations can kill you
- Not timing bathroom trips around cart service
- Taking pets out of approved cages (which is against the law)
- Ignoring the fasten seat belt sign
- Complaining about delays
- Asking for help to stow bags
- Demanding water immediately after boarding