8 reasons why you should never check your luggage at the airport

With the busy holiday travel season right around the corner, more people are preparing to take to the skies.

Some frequent flyers insist on checking their luggage before they board planes, but there are several compelling reasons why you shouldn’t.

RELATED: Aisle or window? Your airplane seat preference says a lot about your personality

Cost is an issue. Most airlines charge passengers to check their bags.

Your luggage and its contents also stay safer when they never leave your hands.

And while it doesn’t happen often, airlines do sometimes lose checked bags. If your luggage remains with you, that won’t happen!



