A flight attendant shares exactly what she never flies without, and it’s not what you would expect

It really is the little things that make you feel not so out of place when you’re out of town. No one knows that better than a flight attendant.

YouTuber and flight attendant Fly with Stella shows us the essentials she never travels without.

RELATED: 7 things you should never buy at the airport

Her list goes beyond the basics. It’s full of the stuff you will need, but might not think to bring.

Here’s what she recommends you never travel without:

hand balm



cuticle cream

nail file with a case, so it won’t scratch other items

individually packaged nail polish remover pads

empty water bottle, so you can refill it instead of buying expensive bottled water

tea bags because you can get hot water for free, which makes for a cheap drink

perfume, which will help you not feel gross when you get off of a flight

snacks, including instant oatmeal

Kindle

noise canceling headphones

convertible scarf/blanket combo

small crossbody for essentials that can double as a wallet inside another purse

favorite lipstick, which will help you look well put together without a lot of makeup

With this list, you’ll feel just as comfortable as you do at home.