At 17 hours and 30 minutes, this airline now holds the record for world’s longest flight

Qatar Airways has officially hosted the longest flight in history on record.

The flight — from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand — lasted 17 hours and 30 minutes, according to CNN.

The Boeing 777 plane flew a total 9,031 miles before landing in New Zealand on Sunday.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, who was a passenger on the flight, called the trip “an important milestone.”

The previous record was held by Emirates, which completed a 8,823-mile flight from Dubai to Auckland in 17 hours and 15 minutes last year.


More airlines are looking to do nonstop international trips, including Australia-based airline Qantas, which hopes to provide nonstop flights for travelers between Australia and Europe — a 17-flight — by March 18, according to CNN.

Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
