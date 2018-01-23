Menu
Illinois Daily Life Read this Next

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family
Advertisement

If you want your next vacation to take your breath away, consider visiting one of these eight sites. They have some of the most spectacular natural landscapes on the planet.


RELATED: Even an Instagram filter can’t improve on the world’s most colorful locations

The Himalayas, Nepal

The mountain range is notoriously inhospitable, but it’s also a sight to behold. Is climbing Mt. Everest on your bucket list?

(AP Photo/Kevin Frayer)

Giant’s Causeway, United Kingdom

About 40,000 interlocking columns make up this fascinating part of Northern Ireland’s Ulster region. It was formed 60 million years ago by volcanic activity.

(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

It’s salt for as far as the eye can see. In fact, Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat.

(AP Photo/Juan Karita)

The Twelve Apostles, Australia

Off the beautiful coast of Victoria, 12 limestone stacks rise out of the sea. These so-called Twelve Apostles resulted from millions of years of erosion, and they appear to change color throughout the day.

(Flickr / The Pocket Rocket, On and Off.)

Atacama Desert, Chile

Stones, salt lakes, sand, and felsic lava make up this stunning, untouched landscape. According to NASA, it’s the driest desert in the world.

(AP Photo/Karen Schwartz)

Étretat, France

Much like the Twelve Apostles, these famous cliff off Normandy’s coast were formed by erosion. They’re probably best known for the Porte d’Aval arch and L’Aiguille pillar.

(AP Photo/Bertrand Combaldieu)

Plitvice Lakes, Croatia

This national park is made up of 16 lakes within a beautiful forest. Visitors can enjoy hiking, cycling, and even skiing, depending on the season.

(AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Chocolate Hills, Philippines

These little hills in the Bohol province are beautiful and green in the wet season. But their grass turns brown in the dry season, hence the name.

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Beth Sawicki About the author:
Beth Sawicki is a content editor at Rare. Email her at Beth@Rare.us.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

8 reasons why you should never check your luggage at the airport

8 reasons why you should never check your luggage at the airport

Aisle or window? Your airplane seat preference says a lot about your personality

Aisle or window? Your airplane seat preference says a lot about your personality

10 things to bring to a vacation rental house

10 things to bring to a vacation rental house

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement