Even an Instagram filter can’t improve on the world’s most colorful locations

The dazzling colors in some locations around the world will take your breath away. They’re so bright, they seem unreal.

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is bursting with beautiful, colorful wildlife. It’s also large enough to be seen from space.

RELATED: 5 amazing American places you need to see with your own eyes

The Painted Desert in Arizona is another prime example. It’s a spectacular natural site where clay and sandstone intersect to create striking tones.

Have you ever tiptoed through the tulips in Holland? That’s definitely a bucket list item for many.





And just feast your eyes on the Valley of Flowers, a national park in India. The name speaks for itself.