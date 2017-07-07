If you’re packing for a trip and need to seriously save space, you’ll want to watch this

Believe it or not, you can actually pack an entire outfit inside a pair of socks.

Imagine how much space you could save if your entire vacation wardrobe was packed inside a dozen pairs of socks. Talk about a total space saver.

Marines use this technique to pack emergency supplies. What a good idea to keep an extra outfit on hand in general. Plus, it’s perfect for tucking into your carry-on bag, in case your checked luggage gets lost.





Watch to find out exactly how to perform this magic trick!