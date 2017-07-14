It’s not all concrete and skyscrapers — New York City’s most important feature may surprise you

Many people associate New York City with the endless high-rises of midtown Manhattan. It’s easy to forget that the Big Apple is mainly made of water. It’s an island, after all.

If you added up the city’s bays, rivers, estuaries and channels, it would be the sixth largest borough.

New York’s massive growth was due to these waterways, as material goods could be brought it from around the world.





As land becomes more and more scarce, waterfront property provides a much-needed outdoors refuge for New Yorkers.