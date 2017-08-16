You’ll definitely want to add these mind-blowing vacation spots to your travel bucket list

When planning a vacation, do you stick to the popular, tried and true locations, or do you like to branch out?

Either way, you should definitely check out some of these travel spots. They’re all worth adding to the bucket list.

Blue Lagoon, Iceland

It got its name for a reason! The area’s stunning blue waters also have therapeutic properties. Your skin will thank you for taking a dip.

Nepal

This Himalayan country is perfect for thrill seekers. It offers wildlife safaris and bungee jumping, among other activities.

For the truly courageous, Nepal is also home to the world’s most dangerous airport, which is perched at the edge of a 9,200-foot cliff.





Taipei, Taiwan

Calling all foodies! Taipei is home to dozens of world-class restaurants, making it Asia’s next big culinary destination.

Bernese Oberland, Switzerland

This is the ultimate ski destination, with one of the best resorts in the world.

Whitehaven Beach, Australia

This entire island is a nature preserve, with the purest sand on the planet.

Plan a wintertime trip to Australia — while the weather’s cold in the U.S., it’s summer in the Southern Hemisphere!

Montenegro

It’s called the pearl of the Mediterranean, and it’s a lot cheaper than some of the nearby countries.

Antarctica

For cold weather lovers only! Antarctica is home to 90 percent of the world’s ice.

Milford Sound, New Zealand

Much like Nepal, this area of New Zealand is perfect for adventurers. Why not take the plunge?