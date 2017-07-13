No one’s clamoring to visit the most isolated towns on the planet

If you live in a small town in the middle of nowhere, at least you can take comfort in the fact that it’s probably not one of these.
RELATED: 5 amazing American places you need to see with your own eyes
These are the five most isolated towns on Earth.
Whittier, Alaska
This town, about 60 miles southeast of Anchorage, only has 200 residents in the winter.
Palmerston, Cook Islands
It has a mere 62 residents and is only accessible by boat.
Villa Las Estrellas, Antarctica
This is one of just two civilian settlements on the continent and is part of the Chilean Province. The name means “The Stars Town.”
Longyearbyen, Norway
Nearly one-third of this Arctic town’s 3,000 residents are foreigners.
Siwa Oasis, Egypt
This remote town is completely surrounded by desert.