Globetrotters, beware — these 4 travel destinations can kill you

Obviously, nearly any type of travel can come with risks, but some places are just flat-out dangerous.

Here are some of the deadliest places you can visit.

Chernobyl, Ukraine

What’s so bad about it? In April 1986, a nuclear reactor famously went off nearby. It left much of the area radioactive. People are now allowed to tour Chernobyl, but the guidelines are strict.

Cliffs of Moher, Ireland





What’s so bad about it? There are no handrails on the steep cliffs in western Ireland. Many people have fallen from them to their deaths. Sadly, they’re also a popular site for suicides.

Death Valley, Calif.

What’s so bad about it? It’s the hottest place on the planet. If you visit, be sure to pack water, because a person can’t survive for more than 14 hours without it in such temperatures.

Grand Canyon, Ariz.

What’s so bad about it? About 600 people have died here from various causes, including dehydration, heat stroke, falls, and suicide.