They may be clichés, but don’t rule out these popular tourist spots for your next vacation

Sure, it seems like everybody and their brother has been to these vacation spots, but they’re popular for a reason!

Next time you’re planning a trip, don’t rule out these locations!

Bangkok, Thailand

It has a bit of a bad reputation, thanks to poverty and sex tourism, but Bangkok actually has a beautiful culture that’s said to one of the best examples of the old and the new.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands





This so-called “city of sin” is one of the loveliest places in Europe.

Costa Rica

While its beaches are becoming heavily commercialized, Costa Rica still offers an authentic taste of Latin American culture.

Dublin, Ireland

It’s not all about the Guinness. The Irish capital is rich with both history and pride.

Iceland

It’s incredibly expensive — but unbelievably beautiful. In other words, it’s worth the price of admission.

London, United Kingdom

“…when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life; for there is in London all that life can afford.” -Samuel Johnson

Paris, France

There’s something new and beautiful around every corner in the French capital.

Venice, Italy

It’s perfect for history and architecture lovers, and its colorful buildings don’t hurt either!