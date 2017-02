Every kid wants a house with a secret passage that no one else can find.

Well, it’s not totally out of the realm of possibility to have one in your home. That’s right — there’s a company out there that will build secret doors and tunnels into your existing floor plan. Think of how cool it would be to disappear behind a moving bookcase and into a hidden room.

Insider shows us many realistic options for building your dream tunnel.