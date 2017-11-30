Menu
You can finally survive holiday party small talk with these icebreakers
And no, it doesn’t involve wearing an undershirt.

Apparently, you can condition the fibers of a sweater the same way you condition your own hair in the shower.


Sounds crazy, but the process actually involves rubbing conditioner all over the sweater and letting it sit for 30 minutes until everything is absorbed. A pre-soak in vinegar helps clean the wool and prep it to receive the softening agents in conditioner.

YouTuber But First Coffee shares this and other pro tips in this video of helpful wintertime hacks.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
