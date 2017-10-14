We now know what Nickelodeon’s slime is made of — and it doesn’t actually sound that bad

For the ’90s kids of the world, Nickelodeon and green slime are pretty synonymous, but after all these years of thinking “how could anyone do that to themselves, that looks disgusting” we now know that it may not be so bad after all.

Green slime makes you think toxic waste, doesn’t it? As it turns out, it is nothing of the sort, unless you find vanilla pudding, apple sauce and green food coloring to be toxic.





Old-time “Double Dare” host Marc Summers revealed the secret recipe during an interview with PEOPLE.

He said that the insurance company said the liquid used in the show had to be edible, and apparently, it was.

“The insurance company made us guarantee if any of this got in the kids’ mouths it was edible. And it tasted good, and it smelled great,” he said.

Vanilla pudding, apple sauce and green food coloring fit that bill.

To this day, the green slime schtick is used during events such as the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

You may not be able to tell, but trust us when we say that the photo at the top is John Cena.