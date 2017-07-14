Though there is a fair amount of skepticism surrounding the legitimacy behind a leaky gut diagnosis, many medical professionals are slowly changing their opinions.

The lining of our digestive tract serves the important function of allowing some particles into our body, while keeping others in the digestive tract to be excreted out.

RELATED: Dr. Oz invites kid genius Anson Wong to appear on his show

What is leaky gut?

Leaky gut, also known as intestinal hyperpermeability, happens when the digestive lining is damaged, causing foreign particles into the body.





When the barrier is compromised, the digestive lining may allow bacteria, viruses, food particles and other toxins into the body. Some say the resulting symptoms include achy joints, bloating, food sensitivities, and rashes.

Leaky gut can also cause poor absorption of nutrients from the foods we eat. The intestinal lining has millions of villi that allow the intestinal tract to absorb nutrients.

Some medical professionals say diet, stress and even antibiotics can disrupt the body’s internal flora, causing a disruption in the body’s natural absorption and filtering processes.

Antibiotics can destroy the good bacteria in your gut. Preservatives and chemicals used in many foods can also affect cause a bacterial imbalance in the gut.

How to promote a healthy gut

While there is no cure for leaky gut, there are certain lifestyle and diet changes that can bolster the digestive lining.

Eliminating foods like processed sugars, dairy and alcohol can ease inflammation. Eating a lot of fish, nuts, leafy greens and fermented foods can help promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut.

Dr. Oz recommends eating certain foods that promote a healthy bacterial environment in the gut.

Fermented foods are rich in probiotic bacteria. Try incorporating foods like pickles, cultured sour cream, yogurt with live cultures and kimchi into your diet.

Prebiotic foods can also help aid the growth of friendly bacteria in the gut. Try incorporating foods like onions, garlic, asparagus and dandelion greens into your diet.

Dr. Oz also recommends drinking turmeric lemonade, which can help heal a leaky gut. Check out his recipe below.

Turmeric Lemonade Recipe: