What is turmeric lemonade and why is it good for you?

Lemonade is certainly a cool, refreshing drink — and not just in the summer. It’s a year-round favorite that’s often spiced up with other flavors. There are all sorts of recipes for raspberry, ginger and orange lemonade, just to name a few.

Our resident kid genius, Anson Wong, recently appeared on Dr. Oz to help him concoct a gut-healing turmeric lemonade.

There are a number of claims about the health benefits of turmeric lemonade. It’s up to researchers to determine whether those are true, but there is one thing we do know — lemonade is refreshing anytime.





Here’s one turmeric lemonade recipe, via Exploring Healthy Foods:

Ingredients ⅓ cup of lemon juice

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp maple syrup, coconut sugar (if vegan) OR honey

4 cups cold water

Handful of ice Instructions