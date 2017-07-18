What is turmeric lemonade and why is it good for you?
Lemonade is certainly a cool, refreshing drink — and not just in the summer. It’s a year-round favorite that’s often spiced up with other flavors. There are all sorts of recipes for raspberry, ginger and orange lemonade, just to name a few.

Our resident kid genius, Anson Wong, recently appeared on Dr. Oz to help him concoct a gut-healing turmeric lemonade.

There are a number of claims about the health benefits of turmeric lemonade. It’s up to researchers to determine whether those are true, but there is  one thing we do know — lemonade is refreshing anytime.


Here’s one turmeric lemonade recipe, via Exploring Healthy Foods:

Ingredients
  • ⅓ cup of lemon juice
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup, coconut sugar (if vegan) OR honey
  • 4 cups cold water
  • Handful of ice
 Instructions
  1. Add all ingredients to a large mason jar and stir well.
  2. Enjoy!

And here’s the Exploring Healthy Foods short video:

