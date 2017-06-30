Rare Life

When it comes to Fourth of July fireworks, safety should always be the first priority

No Independence Day celebration is complete without a beautiful fireworks display. But as everyone knows, shooting off fireworks can be dangerous.

This Fourth of July, follow these steps to stay as safe as possible while celebrating with fireworks.

  • Obey all local laws.
  • Read cautionary labels.
  • Wear safety glasses.
  • Only use fireworks under adult supervision, and always away from building and vehicles.

  • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
  • Light one at a time, then move away quickly.
  • Keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby.
  • Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.
  • To dispose of fireworks, wet them, then place them in a metal trashcan.
