When it comes to Fourth of July fireworks, safety should always be the first priority

No Independence Day celebration is complete without a beautiful fireworks display. But as everyone knows, shooting off fireworks can be dangerous.
This Fourth of July, follow these steps to stay as safe as possible while celebrating with fireworks.
- Obey all local laws.
- Read cautionary labels.
- Wear safety glasses.
- Only use fireworks under adult supervision, and always away from building and vehicles.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
- Light one at a time, then move away quickly.
- Keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby.
- Don’t experiment with homemade fireworks.
- To dispose of fireworks, wet them, then place them in a metal trashcan.