When the big city lifestyle meets small town farm life

Darby Weaver, the project manager at Timpson Creek Farm, is just as passionate about the process of farming as she is about the plants themselves.

Timpson Creek Farm is a diversified organic vegetable operation that focuses on growing a huge diversity of crops for everything from local restaurants and grocers to their own on-farm stand. Weaver has been working as project manager on the farm for almost a year now and truly feels that she is fulfilling a duty that was made just for her.

As a child, Weaver loved being outdoors and was fascinated by all living things. Her focus drifted when she entered her teenage years. The idea of moving to a big city seemed to overpower her initial desire to be surrounded by nature. When she realized that she “wasn’t cool enough” for the city life, she went back to her roots… literally. After leaving the city, she attended school to specifically study sustainable agriculture, in Vermont. While in Vermont, Weaver met her farm-loving husband, Elliot. Together, the couple has been farming around Georgia for the past 10 years.