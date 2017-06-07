When you learn why she keeps a bottle of essential oil on the back of her toilet, you’ll want to do it too

I have two young kids, which means it’s nearly impossible to keep my bathroom spotless.

Recently, I’ve been using this simple trick to make my toilet smell fresh in a pinch.

All you’ll need is a bottle of essential oil. Take the top off the back of the toilet, then add a few drops of oil to the water. You can also add a little oil to the water in the toilet bowl.

What I like best about this trick is the way you can customize the scent. I use eucalyptus, but you can use whatever essential oil you’d like.





