She wants new glasses and needs your help to pick out the perfect pair

I need new glasses, but I don’t always know which frames look best on my face.

That’s where you come in!

I ordered four pairs of eyeglasses and one pair of sunglasses online. Tell me which one I should buy!

RELATED: Elissa doesn’t regret painting her 2-year-old son’s nails, but not everyone agrees with her decision

Personally, I really like #5, because I want a strong pair of glasses. But they may be a little crazy.





So, let me know which one you like best — or whether you think I need to order another shipment, because that may very well be the case.

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!