Why do people kiss with their eyes closed?

Picture this: A romantic scene where two people who are clearly attracted to each other prepare to make the first move. They lean toward each other, getting closer and closer, then close their eyes just before going in for the kiss.

Closing eyes has long been considered a sign of romance. But why do we do it?

Turns out, there’s a scientific reason behind our need to shut our eyes. Researchers say our brains have trouble processing visual data and physical sensation at the same time, so that’s likely why we eliminate one (sight) to focus on the other (touch).





Besides, kissing with our eyes open looks weird.