With an old milk jug and a little creativity, she makes a beautiful birdhouse for her yard

I’m always looking for new rainy day activities to do with my kids.

As you know, I’m all about function. So when I find a craft that’s both fun and functional, I’m thrilled to try it.

Not only does this DIY birdhouse beautify your yard, making it is the perfect way to kill a couple of hours on a boring afternoon. That’s a good thing.

You will need:

Plastic container (I used an old milk jug)



Wooden spoon

Box cutter

Twine

Birdseed

Acrylic paint

Paintbrushes

Sharpies

As you can see, the kids may need a little help with the first steps of this craft. Thankfully, I had Tyson to do the dirty work for me. (Unfortunately, you don’t have a Tyson. Sorry about that.)