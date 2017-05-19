Rare Life

With an old milk jug and a little creativity, she makes a beautiful birdhouse for her yard

Article will continue after advertisement

I’m always looking for new rainy day activities to do with my kids.

As you know, I’m all about function. So when I find a craft that’s both fun and functional, I’m thrilled to try it.

RELATED: 10 fun ways to spend a rainy day

Not only does this DIY birdhouse beautify your yard, making it is the perfect way to kill a couple of hours on a boring afternoon. That’s a good thing.

You will need:

  • Plastic container (I used an old milk jug)

  • Wooden spoon
  • Box cutter
  • Twine
  • Birdseed
  • Acrylic paint
  • Paintbrushes
  • Sharpies

As you can see, the kids may need a little help with the first steps of this craft. Thankfully, I had Tyson to do the dirty work for me. (Unfortunately, you don’t have a Tyson. Sorry about that.)

Module Voice Image
Elissa Benzie, Rare staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement