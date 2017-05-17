Rare Life

Wondering where to find a flower crown? Make your own and be the best dressed this summer

Article will continue after advertisement

Heading to a summer music festival? It’s quick and easy to make a stylish flower crown that’s sure to get you noticed!

Getting started is as easy as watching this five-minute instructional video and a quick trip to your local dollar store. Did we mention it was easy?!

RELATED: These festival season fashions prove some things truly never go out of style

Here’s what you’ll need to get started:

  • flowers in your desired color scheme
  • thick floral wire
  • thin floral wire
  • pliers

  • hot glue gun and glue sticks
  • wire tape
  • scissors
Module Voice Image
Jessie Taylor, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement