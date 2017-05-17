Wondering where to find a flower crown? Make your own and be the best dressed this summer

Heading to a summer music festival? It’s quick and easy to make a stylish flower crown that’s sure to get you noticed!
Getting started is as easy as watching this five-minute instructional video and a quick trip to your local dollar store. Did we mention it was easy?!
Here’s what you’ll need to get started:
- flowers in your desired color scheme
- thick floral wire
- thin floral wire
- pliers
- hot glue gun and glue sticks
- wire tape
- scissors