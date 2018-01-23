Sliding barn doors are all the rage these days. We’re sure you’ve seen them all over Pinterest in those swoon-worthy homes.

Having one professionally installed is expensive, so if that’s out of the question for you, we’ve found the perfect DIY.





For around $100, you can add this beauty to your home. It’s cheap because you actually build the door yourself, but that means you’ll need some DIY skills or someone who knows how to operate a saw.

If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what you’ll need:

1¼” trim head screws

wood glue

wood filler

sanding blocks

stain

poly clear gloss

miter saw

drill and impact driver

sliding barn door hardware kit

Six 1×8 boards that are 8 ft long

Three 1×4 boards that are 8 ft long

Watch to see exactly how to build it.