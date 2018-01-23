Menu
bar tricks can hop Read this Next

With just one simple move, you can make a beer can fly
Advertisement

Sliding barn doors are all the rage these days. We’re sure you’ve seen them all over Pinterest in those swoon-worthy homes.

Having one professionally installed is expensive, so if that’s out of the question for you, we’ve found the perfect DIY.


RELATED: A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

For around $100, you can add this beauty to your home. It’s cheap because you actually build the door yourself, but that means you’ll need some DIY skills or someone who knows how to operate a saw.

If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what you’ll need:

  • 1¼” trim head screws
  • wood glue
  • wood filler
  • sanding blocks
  • stain
  • poly clear gloss
  • miter saw
  • drill and impact driver
  • sliding barn door hardware kit
  • Six 1×8 boards that are 8 ft long
  • Three 1×4 boards that are 8 ft long

Watch to see exactly how to build it.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Behold the planet’s 8 most spectacular natural landscapes

Behold the planet’s 8 most spectacular natural landscapes

With just one simple move, you can make a beer can fly

With just one simple move, you can make a beer can fly

Never put these 6 things in the washing machine

Never put these 6 things in the washing machine

10 tips for attending a conference

10 tips for attending a conference

Go antiques shopping like Joanna Gaines with her tips

Go antiques shopping like Joanna Gaines with her tips

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement