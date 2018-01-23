Sliding barn doors are all the rage these days. We’re sure you’ve seen them all over Pinterest in those swoon-worthy homes.
Having one professionally installed is expensive, so if that’s out of the question for you, we’ve found the perfect DIY.
RELATED: A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced
For around $100, you can add this beauty to your home. It’s cheap because you actually build the door yourself, but that means you’ll need some DIY skills or someone who knows how to operate a saw.
If you’re up for the challenge, here’s what you’ll need:
- 1¼” trim head screws
- wood glue
- wood filler
- sanding blocks
- stain
- poly clear gloss
- miter saw
- drill and impact driver
- sliding barn door hardware kit
- Six 1×8 boards that are 8 ft long
- Three 1×4 boards that are 8 ft long
Watch to see exactly how to build it.