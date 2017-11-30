Menu
fake-news Read this Next

10 tips on recognizing "fake news"
Advertisement

Holiday parties are full of small talk. Some people can talk to anyone, but if you’re someone who finds forced conversation with strangers miserably awkward, we have a solution for you.


Be ready to talk to everyone you meet with a simple list of questions that will get people thinking deeper than just “what do you do?” The famous book “How to Win Friends and Influence People” says asking questions is a sure way to get someone to like you. People feel connected when they are talking about themselves.

It may seem just as awkward at first to ask such an unusual question, but once you get people talking, everyone will forget that the start was a little strange.

RELATED: 10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

The list comes from Darrah Brustein at Forbes and includes questions like:

  • What’s the worst job you’ve ever had?
  • What’s your most-used emoji?
  • If you could win an Olympic medal for any sport, real or fake, what would it be?
  • If you could change your name, what would it be?”

See the full list on Forbes.com and get ready to conquer those holiday parties.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

The “TODAY” cast were all smiles at their Christmas Tree Lighting despite the scandal around former co-host Matt Lauer

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

Matt Lauer speaks out for the first time since he was fired from NBC

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

‘Giving Tuesday’ prompts waves of donations for Houston charities

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini alleges her former church may have gotten involved in case against “That ’70s Show” star

We finally found a hack that will soften those annoying, itchy sweaters
Rare Life

We finally found a hack that will soften those annoying, itchy sweaters

,
I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches — but I think it made them taste even better
Food and drink

I made a major mistake while preparing these sandwiches — but I think it made them taste even better

,
10 tips on recognizing “fake news”
Rare Life

10 tips on recognizing “fake news”

,
10 places to spend the holidays away from your family
Travel

10 places to spend the holidays away from your family

,
Advertisement