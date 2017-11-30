Holiday parties are full of small talk. Some people can talk to anyone, but if you’re someone who finds forced conversation with strangers miserably awkward, we have a solution for you.





Be ready to talk to everyone you meet with a simple list of questions that will get people thinking deeper than just “what do you do?” The famous book “How to Win Friends and Influence People” says asking questions is a sure way to get someone to like you. People feel connected when they are talking about themselves.

It may seem just as awkward at first to ask such an unusual question, but once you get people talking, everyone will forget that the start was a little strange.

The list comes from Darrah Brustein at Forbes and includes questions like:

What’s the worst job you’ve ever had?

What’s your most-used emoji?

If you could win an Olympic medal for any sport, real or fake, what would it be?

If you could change your name, what would it be?”

See the full list on Forbes.com and get ready to conquer those holiday parties.