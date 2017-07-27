Your kids will be obsessed with this DIY glitter wall

Not that you need your kids to spend any more time in their rooms, but they might not want to come out if they have this amazing glitter wall to stare at all day.

You have to admit, it’s pretty cool looking. And they’ll love you for giving them the best room on the block.

It’s a pretty easy DIY and is done exactly like you’d glitter anything else. Basically, you spread glue on the wall, cover it in glitter, and brush off the excess.





Watch to see exactly how to do each step. She uses a spreading machine, but if you don’t have one, you can use a paper plate to hold the glitter and a hair dryer to blow it onto the wall.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Mod Podge

paint roller

glitter

hair dryer or glitter spreading machine

painter’s tape

And maybe a good vacuum to clean up all the excess glitter.