A servicewoman with hopes of becoming the first female Navy SEAL has hit a setback

Since they were founded, the Navy SEALs have been at the pinnacle of American fighting excellence. Any time the United States military encounters a mission that absolutely cannot go wrong, they call on the SEALs. And from the simultaneous headshot-kills of Somali pirates to the assassination of Osama bin Laden, SEALs have lived up to their mission.

RELATED: A Navy skydive at “Fleet Week” went tragically wrong when a parachute didn’t open and a SEAL lost his life

Historically, the SEALs have been an all-male group. But in June, CNN reported that a woman had enlisted to become the first female candidate in the elite fighting force. However, the woman (who, for her security, has not been named) will have to try again later as she has exited the training pipeline, Task & Purpose reports.





She had not yet entered the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL, or BUDS, which is the famous 6-month-long training course with an astronomical failure rate. The servicewoman was in the selection program that leads up to the elite training course.

A Navy source told Task & Purpose that the hopeful SEAL “didn’t make it to BUDS,” saying, “no women have entered the full training pipeline.”

RELATED: This Navy SEAL shows no mercy to a “Stolen Valor Turd” who was pretending to have served

There are several reasons that potential SEALs might fail, or “wash out”, of the training pipeline. A medical issue, failure to make one of the timed runs or swims or a behavior problem — like being late to a class or session — can all lead to the candidate’s dismissal.