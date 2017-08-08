The U.S. Marine Corps identified the three men who were killed off the coast of Australia

U.S. military officials have identified the three Marines killed after their aircraft crashed into the sea off the east coast of Australia.

Honor the Fallen Marines lost in MV-22 mishap: 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross

Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway

Pfc. Ruben Velasco Semper Fidelis, Marines. pic.twitter.com/42Z3zE2SX1 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 8, 2017

The three men remain missing and were declared dead by the military on Tuesday. They were among 26 Marines on board an MV-22 Osprey that crashed off the coast of Queensland state on Saturday.

The U.S. Marine base Camp Butler in Japan said the victims were 26-year-old 1st Lt. Benjamin Cross of Oxford, Maine; 21-year-old Cpl. Nathaniel Ordway of Sedgwick, Kansas; and 19-year-old Pfc. Ruben Velasco of Los Angeles.





The Australian Navy found the wreckage of the aircraft on Monday.