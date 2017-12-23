Menu
pmf fighters iran Read this Next

ISIS is all but defeated and the militias have a new target -- this will get ugly
Advertisement

A World War I-themed advertisement for Sainsbury’s, a supermarket chain in the United Kingdom, took the Internet by storm when it first debuted in 2017. And rightfully so.


Sainsbury’s teamed up with Royal British Legion to retell the story of a Christmas Day football match, with all profits going to a veterans’ charity.

RELATED: This Christmas lights show set to “Let It Go” will blow your mind

On Christmas Eve 100 years ago, soldiers on both sides laid down their weapons for an unofficial truce in commemoration of the holidays.

The ad remembers that time, showing both British and German forces coming together for a friendly soccer match and a touching gift exchange.

It is a powerful remembrance of the true meaning of Christmas.

RELATED: Watch this playful Christmas Clydesdale Budweiser ad that may never be shown on TV again

The supermarket chain faced some complaints as people felt like the ad was not historically accurate. But when a military historian was consulted, he jumped in to defend the ad and its message. According to the Financial Times, Taff Gillingham praised the chain’s advertisement as a respectful short film that would have earned the approval of the soldiers it portrays. Most critics were “being outraged on behalf of men they never met who fought in a war they know nothing about,” he told them.

Richard Thompson About the author:

Richard Thompson is an associate editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @RThompson_91 

View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

ISIS is all but defeated and the militias have a new target — this will get ugly
Rare Military

ISIS is all but defeated and the militias have a new target — this will get ugly

,
How did 4 members of the U.S. military end up dead in Niger? No one seems to know for sure
Around the world

How did 4 members of the U.S. military end up dead in Niger? No one seems to know for sure

,
A Marine is out of the service after flying a white nationalist banner at a rally
Rare Military

A Marine is out of the service after flying a white nationalist banner at a rally

,
Trump officially nixes transgender U.S. military service
Rare Military

Trump officially nixes transgender U.S. military service

,
Advertisement