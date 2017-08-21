10 Navy sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with oil tanker

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ten sailors are missing, and five are injured after a U.S. Navy destroyer collided with an oil and chemical tanker early Monday.
The USS John S. McCain collided with the “Alnic MC” at 6:24 a.m. in the Strait of Malacca off the coast of Singapore in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. 7th Fleet.
The USS John S. McCain sustained damage to its left rear side. The Navy said the ship has significant hull damage, and the crew berths, machinery and communications rooms were flooded, according to The Associated Press.
Osprey aircraft and Seahawk helicopters from the USS America are helping with search and rescue efforts, officials said. Tug boats and coast guard vessels are also helping.
The ship is named for both McCain Sr. and Jr., who served in the Navy.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.