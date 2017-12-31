With the start of a new year come new firearm laws. On Jan. 1, two new laws will control who can purchase and own weapons and ammunition in Oregon and California.





RELATED: The man who stopped the Texas church shooter said he couldn’t have done so without his AR-15

In Oregon, law enforcement authorities and family members can now petition a court to issue an Extreme Risk Protection Order against someone they believe to be an “imminent risk” to themselves or others, according to KDRV. The law is designed to interfere with suicides — about 50 percent of which are committed using a firearm, according to CDC data — and mass shootings.

Oregon is only the fourth state to have such a law on the books, according to ABC News.

If an order is issued by a judge, an individual is compelled to surrender their weapons within 24 hours. The individual targeted by the order has 30 days to request a hearing to keep their firearms; law enforcement officials are required by law to keep the seized firearms safe for 21 days.

In California, Proposition 63 will go into effect, according to KRON4. Passed by voters in 2016, the law requires person convicted of a crime that makes them ineligible to own a firearm — misdemeanors related to violent crimes, domestic abuse and illegal weapons, along with any felony charge — to prove to a court or a probation officer that they sold or transferred weapons registered to them within a specified period of time after the conviction.

Under previous California law, there was no way to ensure someone actually forfeited their guns after being convicted of a crime that requires them to do so. California estimates that over 3200 people who are supposed to have forfeited their guns have not done so.

Prop 63 also makes it illegal for residents to purchase ammunition online and have it delivered to their door; any ammunition purchase must go through a state licensed firearms dealer, according to text of the law posted by KRON4. In 2019, Californians will see an additional ammunition provision that requires a background check for purchases of bullets and shotgun shells.

And in a new addition to the state’s already-stringent rifle regulations, all rifles with magazines that detach with a button — so-called “Bullet Buttons” — will require registration with the state Department of Justice by June of 2018.