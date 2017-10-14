2 Oklahoma inmates escaped to see their ladies and smoke weed, but this is the important part

Make no mistake about it, jailbirds escaping to “smoke weed” and hang out with their lady friends is an amusing tale in its own right, but how much better is it knowing that they voluntarily returned to jail afterward and that one of the men is named Harley Davidson?

Hats off to The Oklahoman for delivering the goods on the laughable adventures of two inmates who used special privileges to their oh-so-brief advantage.

Harley Davidson and Rakeem Lennox, described as trusties, reportedly escaped the Choctaw County jail Wednesday to see their girlfriends and “smoke weed” around 10:30 p.m.





They escaped by patiently waiting until jail employees weren’t looking and stealing a door key to the laundry room. From there, they escaped, saw their ladies, smoked up and capped off the night in remarkable fashion: by walking right back to jail after midnight.

So, judging by the timeline provided, their escape, their meeting of hearts and minds and their return was all pretty efficient.

The problem is they now might face additional charges for this incident. After all, they were both jailed for drug possession.

Sheriff Terry Park was pretty clear about what happened. As you can see, his note to the public was in all caps.