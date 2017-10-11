2 parents behind bars for subjecting their daughter to horrific punishment, police say

Beaver County, Pa., parents wanted on suspicion of waterboarding their 12-year-old daughter are now in custody.

Dion and Malisa Stevens were found at a motel in Ross Township late last week, police said.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, the girl told police her parents dragged her downstairs, stuffed rags in her mouth, placed rags over her face, put her in a chair, tied her hands behind her back and poured a bucket of cold water over her covered face.





Police said media reports helped lead them to the couple.

There had been a warrant out for their arrest since charges were filed earlier this month.

“We want to thank all the media who got the story out. It really helped us,” said Capt. Ryan Pudick with Aliquippa police.

Police told WPXI that the parents claim they didn’t know that they were wanted by the law, and that what they did was discipline.

The 12-year-old is living with a foster family and doing well, according to police.