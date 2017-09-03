2-year-old dies after accidentally closing automatic car window on his neck

A 2-year-old Indiana boy died one week after getting his neck stuck in an automatic car window.

The accident occurred on Aug. 17 when Logan Vanderkleed stuck his head out of the car window on his family’s Lafayette farm, accidentally hit the button to bring the window up and could not get it down.

His family started a Facebook page, “Love for Logan,” following the accident, where his mother Lisa Vanderkleed provided details:

During nap time, my hubby and his dad were cleaning a vehicle out right next to our vehicle … they left the kids in the car with the air running and windows up. Our son must have decided to put the window down to look for daddy … and then somehow rolled it up on himself.





She wrote that her son stuck “his head out the window to look for daddy or tell daddy something and maybe his knee or foot hit the button on the door and he freaked out and couldn’t reach it or figure out how to unroll it.”

The toddler was airlifted to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, and low brain activity was measured in numerous tests. His condition worsened as doctors discovered the extent of the brain damage, and he died on Aug. 24.

The news was confirmed on Facebook. “At 1:07 a.m., Logan went to be with the Lord. We are comforted knowing he is the best place possible. It will be hard for sure though…”

Sgt. Robert Goldsmith, a spokesperson for Tippecanoe County, told PEOPLE that there is a criminal investigation going on in the incident, but “everything appears accidental.”

“Where it stands now, as far as protocol, we send the case to the prosecutors office to take a look,” he said.

The GoFundMe set up for the family has reached over $22,000.