A Texas family is seeking answers as it mourns the loss of a 26-year-old loved one and mother of two, who died a tragic and mysterious death on Sept. 23 at a parking garage.





Taylor Gruwell-Miller’s family, convinced that she did not take her own life, wants the truth about what happened the night she died. A short video shows her in a parking garage with a former college football linebacker she met in rehab.

Gruwell-Miller had struggled with prescription drug addiction and entered rehab in August. The former football player was on probation for a drug conviction.

The father of the deceased is confident that the one person knows what happened that night.

“I just want the truth. My daughter didn’t take her own life,” her father Rich Gruwell told WFAA. “We talked about her kids, and how proud I was of her. I was always proud of her.”

“I think there’s one person at least that knows what happened to my daughter, and I just wish that person would tell the truth, whatever that truth is. Just come forward and say what happened,” he added.

The man shown in the video holding hands with Gruwell-Miller, WFAA reported, later gave police a statement that did not match up with the footage.

The Dallas Police Department has responded by releasing the last known footage of Gruwell-Miller alive, asking for help in identifying possible witnesses seen in the video.

Here’s what they said:

On September 23, 2017, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call for service at 1707 North Hall Street regarding the victim Taylor Gruwell. Gruwell fell from a parking structure and died from her injuries. The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying several individuals seen at the location who are possible witnesses. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals in the video or information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chaney at 214-671-3650 or derick.chaney@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Please refer to case #218587-2017

Although the man has neither been charged nor named, he has refused to meet with detectives or unlock his phone. The morning after Gruwell-Miller died he was found asleep in his car and cried as he told police someone “close to him” died.

He later said in a written statement that he did not know Gruwell-Miller died.

Another heartbreaking fact of the story is that Gruwell-Miller’s children Greyden and Emory, 2 and 4, don’t know that they’ll never see their mother again.

Relatives haven’t decided how to tell them.

