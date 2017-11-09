6 facts about the Vietnam War

The long and painful Vietnam War was controversial for a number of reasons.
Here are some sobering facts about America’s involvement in the conflict.
- The majority of the men who fought in Vietnam weren’t drafted; they volunteered.
- More than 58,000 members of the U.S. military were killed in the war.
- Meanwhile, about 2 million Vietnamese citizens died.
- Washington, D.C.’s famous Vietnam Veterans Memorial was completed in 1982.