6 facts about the Vietnam War

The long and painful Vietnam War was controversial for a number of reasons.

Here are some sobering facts about America’s involvement in the conflict.

  1. The majority of the men who fought in Vietnam weren’t drafted; they volunteered.
  2. More than 58,000 members of the U.S. military were killed in the war.
  3. Meanwhile, about 2 million Vietnamese citizens died.
  4. Washington, D.C.’s famous Vietnam Veterans Memorial was completed in 1982.

