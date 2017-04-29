A 10-month-old baby was found to have ingested heroin, and all eyes are on one person

BELLEVUE, Pa. — A Pittsburgh-area mother is facing charges after police said her 10-month-old ingested heroin and fentanyl.

Laurel Hopta, 27, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police said when they and paramedics arrived at the Aleppo Township home, they saw Hopta standing outside fully dressed in warm clothing, clutching her baby, who was wearing only a diaper.

Paramedics had to administer naloxone twice before the baby responded, police said.

WPXI asked Chief Norbert Micklos what Hopta said happened. He said, “she had gone to draw a bath for the baby and when she came back into the room, the baby was unresponsive.”

Police said that the child must have allegedly ingested the heroin when Hopta’s ex-boyfriend left it in the house before moving out, according to Hopta.

Two weeks prior to the incident, Hopta was arrested in the parking lot of a grocery store in Bellevue for using heroin, police said. She did not have her daughter with her at the time.

The 10-month-old is now being cared for by family members.