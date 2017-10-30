A 12-year-old boy allegedly attempted suicide but someone else died instead

A 22-year-old woman is dead after a jumped off a highway overpass, landing on her car.

According to police, Marisa Harris was in the driver’s seat of her Ford Escape on I-66 when the 12-year-old boy made the 30-foot drop onto her vehicle. He survived and was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in suburban Virginia, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The boy was allegedly attempting suicide when he jumped, police say. Due to his age, investigators are not revealing his name.





Harris’ boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat, was able to steer the still-moving vehicle onto the shoulder. He was uninjured but Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to her mother, Harris was a graduate student studying clinical counseling at Marymount University in Arlington, Va. and an Olney, Md., native, adding a sad irony to her death.

Her mother, Leigh Miller, told the Washington Post that given the chance, Harris could have helped the boy who jumped.

“She was caring — I mean she had an absolute love for children,” she said.

“That’s the irony that we’re looking at right now,” her father, Patrick Harris, said. “She was fearless, she was absolutely fearless. She was loved by her friends, she was dearly loved by her family, she was admired by her peers, she was just a shining star.”