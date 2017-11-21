A Colorado teenager was arrested in connection to the stabbing murder of a young woman from Longmont, and he is said to have possessed a “kill list,” according to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Fox 31 reported.





Police said the 15-year-old suspect, whose identity has not been made public because he is a minor, used a hunting knife to kill Makayla Grote, 20, late Saturday night. Grote’s sister was allegedly the first name on the teen’s list, but police say notes they found later suggested anyone in that apartment was fair game.

In court on Monday, the prosecution said the suspect knocked on Grote’s door around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, asking for help jump-starting his car, but received no answer. Authorities said the suspect later returned and knocked again and started stabbing Grote after she answered the door. The prosecution said the suspect chased Grote’s sister around the apartment, but she was able to lock herself inside a bedroom and avoid harm.

When police arrested the suspect early Sunday morning, he was reportedly a mile away from reaching the home of the third person on the list, which police said they found while searching his bedroom.

Authorities said the suspect has a violent background. He was once arrested for allegedly assaulting his grandfather, and on another occasion police found Molotov cocktails in his home after his mother called the police on him.

Grote’s father told Fox 31 and Channel 2 that his daughter was a “special girl to a lot of people.” She was an aspiring NASCAR driver and well-known in Colorado racing circles.

A statement released by the Colorado National Speedway called her one of the racing family’s “brightest stars” and read, in part:

Driver Makayla Grote, just 20 years old, was known to all at the Speedway where she practically grew up turning wrenches and grinding fenders with elite racers from around the country. … Never was there a better ambassador for her sport, as Makayla was proof that anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work and dedication. … Off of the track, Makayla was a humble and generous soul who gave without any thought of herself.

A Go Fund Me page has been established to help Grote’s family. By Tuesday morning, it had already received more than $10,600 toward the $15,000 goal from 156 donations.

The page, started by fellow racer Chris Heldenbrand, reads: