A 19-year-old newlywed was arrested for having a public threesome with co-workers two weeks into married life

A 19-year-old newlywed, apparently just two weeks into her marriage, has been busted for having sex on a restaurant deck with two co-workers in Kiln, Miss.

RELATED: Former teacher who had a threesome with students may be in even worse trouble than she thought

Amy Hammers of Louisiana, 19; Tiffany Thibodeaux of Mississippi, 26; and Brandon Mabery of Texas, 30, were in for a big surprise when the owner of Triple D’s Landing found the trio having sex on the restaurant’s deck.





Sheriff Ricky Adam’s account of what happened was to the point.

“Right there. In the middle of the day. In broad daylight. In front of God and everybody,” he said, according to the Star-Telegram. “I’d hate to have to tell Mama and Daddy I got arrested for such as that.”

Adam said that while the restaurant was closed on Wednesday, the owner drove over for a business reason. Then she looked out the window, saw what she saw and called 911.

“I can’t imagine the stunned looks on their faces at the time when they saw our deputies,” Adam said.

The deputies apparently observed some of the action before arresting the three.

RELATED: A woman will spend 29 years in prison for killing her husband and another couple whom she caught having a threesome

Chief Deputy Don Bass told the New York Post that he sort of gets the appeal of the sex spot.

“I guess it’s kind of scenic, it is on a bayou,” he said. “It’s kind of romantic, but no, there’s no rhyme or reason here.”

All three were charged with indecent exposure and have been released on bond.

The Daily Mail reported that Hammers’ Facebook page lists her married name of Wilson and that it appears she got hitched on April 28.