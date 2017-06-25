A 27-year-old singer has been found dead in her Michigan home, and police do not think this was an accident

Family and friends in Belleville, Mich., are mourning the loss of a beloved daughter who was found dead in her home on Friday night.

RELATED: Someone set the memorial of a 17-year-old girl, killed in a horrific act of violence, on fire

Police do not believe that the death of 27-year-old local singer Egypt Covington was an accident and are now conducting a murder investigation.

Covington’s father, Chuck Covington, broke down during an interview with WJBK as he came to grips with the reality that his daughter, who had a “smile that lightens up the room” and “lift[ed] people up,” has been murdered and that her killer is still out there.





RELATED: California dad allegedly used Father’s Day to kill his two kids and then himself

The grieving father urged the murderer to come forward and turn himself or herself in.

“People wanted to be around her because she lifted us up, and that’s gone now,” he said tearfully. “They’ll never able to walk, think, talk, hold their head up because of what they know they did.”

So far, police have not said how Covington was killed and have approached the investigation in a “low-key” way, according to Mr. Covington, given the small town setting.

Covington was known locally for her singing and won a “Country Idol” competition at a locale called Fraser’s Pub.

The New York Post reports that Covington was found dead by a friend.

A former employer of Covington’s at Palmer House Bar & Grill posted on Facebook about her shocking death.

The post said: