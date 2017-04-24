A 3-year-old Nebraska boy has died days after a window closed on his neck — here’s what we know

A 3-year-old Nebraska boy died at a hospital on Friday, six days after a powered window in his mother’s parked car closed on his neck while his head was out the window.

RELATED: The identity of the 5-year-old boy who was killed inside a rotating Atlanta restaurant has been released

The boy, identified as Everton Isay Romero Romero of Schuyler, Neb., never regained consciousness after the April 15 incident.

At this point, it is not clear how the window, which was reportedly down when the boy’s mother went into a store, closed. Nor is it clear how long the window was closed on the boy’s neck.





3-year-old from Nebraska dies after a car window accidentally closes on his neck https://t.co/4TjVx5nMm4 — Minyvonne Burke (@minyvonneb) April 24, 2017

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said Monday that 3-year-old was pronounced dead Friday at an Omaha hospital.

She says it’s unclear how the window button was activated in the parked car. Everton’s mom had powered the rear window down. Investigators couldn’t determine how long the window was closed on the boy’s neck.

The attorney said that no autopsy has been performed because there’s no evidence any law was violated. Kracl says that the mother “acted appropriately the entire time.”

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the boy.

Visitations are scheduled for Saturday, April 22, 2017, 7:00 p.m. to Sunday 4:00 p.m., while services will take place at Dios Es Amor Church Saturday 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11.30 a.m.

RELATED: Yet another baby has died because a parent left him in a hot car, this time for five hours

In the photo submitted by the boy’s family, appearing on the funeral home website, he is smiling while wearing a crown from Burger King.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.