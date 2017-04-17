The identity of the 5-year-old boy who was killed inside a rotating Atlanta restaurant has been released

In a tragic accident that can only be described as a nightmare for the parents, a 5-year-old boy was killed in a rotating restaurant in Atlanta when he became trapped between a table which was rotating and the wall.

BREAKING: Family releases photo of 5-year-old Charlie Holt from Charlotte, who died after getting stuck in rotating restaurant in ATL. RIP.. pic.twitter.com/8Zsv8tT4yp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOX46) April 16, 2017

Charlie Holt suffered a severe head injury at the Sun Dial restaurant on the 72nd floor of the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel on Friday. The family was visiting from Charlotte, N.C. They stopped at the popular restaurant to have lunch.





According to WSBTV, the family were the last customers in the restaurant when the little boy wandered away from his parents’ table and over to the big windows that offer a bird’s-eye, panoramic view of the city.

Employees hurried to help the boy after they realized he was stuck in the narrow space between the wall and table.

“His whole body was caught in between maybe 4 or 5 inches of space and his head took the brunt of the injury,” police said to WXIA. “It crushed his little, small body.”

“The amount of people who were helping was amazing,” a spokesman for the hotel said. “They were moving furniture, they were pulling chairs – chairs that were bolted to the floor – they were pulling them up to try to get the child out.”

#DEVELOPING: A little boy dies after getting stuck in rotator @SunDialATL + tonight we're told OSHA is now investigating. Stay w/@wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/R3MRYcybLh — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) April 15, 2017

He was finally freed and rushed to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

“There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy,” Westin Peachtree Plaza Manager George Reed said. “Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

We're told the Sun Dial will be closed until further notice. Stay w @wsbtv for the latest on this tragic story. pic.twitter.com/sHGdCWRM0b — Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) April 15, 2017

The Sun Dial restaurant is now closed while an investigation is being conducted by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

The hotel has had its share of tragic events in the last year. Charlie Holt’s death comes just a year after another death in which a kitchen employee got accidentally locked in a freezer overnight. And less than a month after that, a 10-year-old boy, Stephen Akinlabi died at the hotel’s pool after he fell in at a birthday party.