A 9-year-old’s hand-written job application to NASA is the best thing you’ll read all day

When NASA put up an advertisement for the position of “Planetary Protection Officer,” it quickly made headlines. From the title, it seemed that there might be a need for a real-life leader of the “Men in Black.”

Unfortunately, the job description isn’t quite that exciting. NASA isn’t looking for a real-life Buzz Lightyear. Instead, it seems that they need somebody to make sure that we don’t contaminate the earth with some sort of space plague from another planet.





But, 9-year-old Jack Davis decided to Hell with formalities, he’s up for the task of protecting the planet. In a handwritten note to the agency, Davis declared, “I may be nine, but I think I would be fit for the job.” NASA uploaded the heartwarming letter to Twitter.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

In the letter, Jack writes, “I have seen almost all the space movies and alien movies I can see.” He also says that he thinks his age might be an advantage, saying, “I am young so I can learn to think like an alien.”

Planetary Science Director Jim Green wrote back explaining that the position is mostly about microbes. But, he encouraged the youngster to keep doing well in school, writing, “We are always looking for bright future scientists and engineers to help us, so I hope you will study hard and do well in school. We hope to see you here at NASA one of these days.”

According to their website, NASA’s planetary research director Jonathan Rall, called the young “Guardian of the Galaxy” from the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to congratulate him on his interest in the position.