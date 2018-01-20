A German business magazine, Manager Magazin, reported that a bank account linked to President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner has been flagged for “suspicious” transactions.





The magazine reported that Deutsche Bank has evidence that an account linked to Kushner or “related companies or persons in their business” may have directed “suspicious money” through the bank.

The review of the accounts related to the “suspicious money” was sent to Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, the German bank regulatory agency, for further investigation. The information may also be sent to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is currently conducting an investigation into the possible election meddling by Russia.

Manager Magazin did not specify any details of the “suspicious money,” which may or may not directly involve Kushner.

RELATED: Sen. Jeff Flake just called President Trump Joseph Stalin-like on the Senate floor

According to Mother Jones, Paul Achleitner, chairman of Deutsche Bank’s board, directed the bank to make an internal investigation and the results were “troubling.”

“Achleitner’s internal detectives were embarrassed to deliver their interim report regarding real estate tycoon [Jared] Kushner to the financial regulator BaFin,” the Manager Magazin print edition article, which Mother Jones translated from German, reports. “Their finding: There are indications that Donald Trump’s son-in-law or persons or companies close to him could have channeled suspicious monies through Deutsche Bank as part of their business dealings.”

It was reported in December that Kushner’s Deutsche Bank records were subpoenaed by U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York, but there wasn’t any indication at the time that the subpoena was related to Mueller’s investigation.

RELATED: President Trump’s doctor said his heart is healthy, but CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta claimed otherwise