A big scandal went untouched by “Saturday Night Live” and other late-night shows

One of the week’s biggest stories was an explosive report from the New York Times that documented decades of sexual harassment allegations against Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein. Some accusers, including actress Ashley Judd, made their claims public.

Weinstein has retained Charles Harder — the lawyer that helped Peter Thiel and wrestler Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea destroy Gawker News — to sue the New York Times in a defamation suit that may crack $50 million.

Viewers of this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” however, didn’t see a single reference to the scandal, which rocked the entertainment world in particular. “Saturday Night Live’s” show paid tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting and the death of Tom Petty with a special appearance by Jason Aldean, who covered Petty’s “Won’t Back Down.”





“SNL” wasn’t the only one to stay far, far away from the evolving Weinstein scandal, reports Mediaite. Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah and Bill Maher were all silent on the allegations.